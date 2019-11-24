Georgia man accused of sexually assaulting women and recording the act on the victims own cell phones arrested in East Tennessee

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Officers in Blount county arrested a man wanted on multiple counts in Georgia.

29-year-old Johnny Robinson Junior faces several charges including aggravated sodomy, possession of a firearm and theft.

Blount County officers took Robinson into custody Saturday night, after finding him in a parking lot of an apartment complex on West Lamar Alexander Parkway.

We’re told Robinson drugged at least two women to the point of unconsciousness, assaulted them, and recorded it all with the victims own cell phones.

“There’s some pretty good indications there’s at least one more victim, maybe more,” Said Detective Captain David L. Scroggins of the Roseville Police department.

Robinson will be transported to Georgia to face those charges.