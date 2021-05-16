Georgia man in custody after Loudon County chase on I-75 ends with PIT maneuver

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man wanted in Georgia is in custody following a “wild” Sunday morning chase with deputies, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Events that led to the arrest of Dionta Tyrell Arnold, of Conley, Georgia began in the 500 block of Hotchkiss Valley Road East.

“At approximately 8:45 am this morning, Deputy Cody Bengel, Deputy BJ Lewis, and Corporal Brian Smith were dispatched … to a report of a male who was walking on the property of an abandoned house after arriving in a vehicle with out of state registration plates,” said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis. “Shortly after making contact with the male, who was found hiding behind his vehicle, the male failed to comply with officers and jumped in his car fleeing the scene.”

Dionta Tyrell Arnold, of Conley, Georgia. Mugshot Courtesy of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies pursued the fleeing male onto Interstate 75 where a PIT maneuver (pursuit intervention technique) was performed, ending the vehicle pursuit. A PIT maneuver is when an officer touches the front bumper of his unit to the rear bumber of a fleeing vehicle, causing it to spin and then come to a stop.

The man identified as Arnold then exited his vehicle and fled on foot a short distance which ended when Deputy Bengel deployed his taser. Arnold was taken into custody without further incident.

“We are extremely proud of our deputies effort, bravery and professionalism that was displayed throughout this dangerous incident. The decision to utilize their training and skills and perform a PIT Maneuver to quickly and safely end the pursuit very likely prevented injury to the both the suspect and the motoring public,” Davis said. “We are glad that a very bad criminal was apprehended and taken off the streets and that no one was injured in the process.”

Arnold was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from Clayton County, Georgia. Deputies also learned that Arnold was wanted on multiple felony warrants including charges of Terroristic Threats by Clayton County (GA.) authorities. A loaded stolen handgun was also recovered by deputies.

LCSO said in a press release that Arnold has a criminal history that spans over 21 pages including evading arrest, aggravated assault and batteries, domestic assaults, drug possessions and resale and delivery of narcotics.

Arnold faces multiple charges from Loudon County Deputies including felony evading and felony reckless endangerment and he is being held at the Loudon County Detention Facility. Once Arnold answers the charges in Loudon County, he will be transferred to Clayton County to face charges there.