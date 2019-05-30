Georgia man killed in Farragut motorcycle crash
FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) - A Georgia man was killed Thursday morning in a motorcycle crash in Farragut.
The crash was reported around 11:00 a.m. on Kingston Pike at Old Stage Road.
The Tenenssee Highway Patorl says Willard Berry, 57, of Sylvania, Georgia, lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in a curve and hit a guardrail. Berry was thrown from the bike and landed on the roadway.,
The eastbound lanes were closed for around an hour while officials cleared the crash.
