KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of the upcoming 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair, the co-owner of Sweet P’s Barbecue is selling pieces from his World’s Fair memorabilia collection. The items can be bought at a pop-up store starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, inside Bliss & Tori Mason Shoes, located at 445 S. Gay St.

“I’ve been curating a collection of 1982 World’s Fair memorabilia for more than two decades,” Chris Ford said. “Some of the pieces were in the original Sweet P’s, and customers started bringing in interesting pieces to sell and trade and it grew from there.

“With the 40th anniversary of the World’s Fair coming up in May 2022, we’re cultivating excitement by offering some favorite pieces just in time for the holidays – and for a good cause.”

The Sweet P’s 1982 World’s Fair collection includes artwork, cookbooks, sets of drinking glasses, and records. Vintage-style T-shirts will also be available for purchase. The pop-up will be open through the holiday season.

“We welcome the public to come in and see the curated collection and take home a 1982 World’s Fair memento,” added Scott Schimmel, co-founder and co-owner of Bliss.

Part of the profits made from the sale will be donated to the Sunsphere Fund, which was created to protect, preserve and maintain the historic structure that was built for the 1982 event. Currently, the Sunshpere’s observation deck is being enhanced by Visit Knoxville, who manages the fund. Donations can be made at sunspherefund.org.