KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In honor of Downton Abbey: A New Era coming to theaters, Choice Mutual is looking to hire one person to binge watch the entire final season along with the 2019 film.

The person chosen will have 24 hours to complete the task and will be rewarded $1,000. While watching the show and film, documentation must be provided via social media.

Choice Mutual is looking for a candidate who is a true Downton Abbey superfan, someone who knows every character and plotline and was already planning to celebrate upcoming release in their own way.

Along with the $1,000 reward, the candidate will be compinsated for the purchase of the show and film.

Those looking to apply can fill out an application online now through 5 p.m. on April 12. The application includes questions about the show and for extra points, applicants may submit a video explaining why they would be a good fit for the position.

The candidate must be a United States resident and 18 years or older.