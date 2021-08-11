Get the chance to win $200 worth of meat from Tennessee farm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As grill season begins to wrap up, Tennessee’s Department of Agriculture is giving Tennesseans the chance to win $200 worth of local meats. Pick Tennessee Products “Fill Your Grill” contest is taking place during the Tennessee State Fair this year.

Between Aug. 12 and 21, entrants choose what farm they’d like to visit and what kinds of meats and cuts they would select if they win. To enter, visit www.picktnproducts.org. The contest is free. Winners will be responsible for picking up their prize from their chosen farm.

“Our Fill Your Grill contest continues to be a popular and prominent opportunity that shows just how easy it is to support local meat producers,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “For a chance to win $200 worth of quality, local meat, the few minutes it takes to register is definitely worth the chance of getting top-notch food for friends and family this summer.”

To register for Fill Your Grill, go to www.PickTNProducts.org and click on the “Fill Your Grill” banner slide. 12 random winners will be selected and notified on August 23.