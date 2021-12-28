KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee is set to take on Purdue in the Music City Bowl on Thursday. If you’re heading over to Nashville, get ready for a packed stadium in a busy city.

The bowl’s president and CEO, Scott Ramsey, shared some important things to remember on game day.

“Come early. You’ve got two fan bases that aren’t used to coming so it takes a little longer to kind of get people finding their way. Secondly, mobile tickets. Third, clear bags,” said Ramsey.

If you’ll be in the stands and are planning to stay the night but haven’t yet booked a hotel room, you’ll want to act fast.

“We are at about 89 percent right now, so they are filling up and they will fill up, so go ahead and make your reservation,” said Deana Ivey, president of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

There’s no doubting the excitement for Thursday. But in COVID’s world, there’s always a little uncertainty. Still, Ramsey had some reassurance on Tuesday.

“As we’ve learned over the past couple of years, especially with live events, it’s a day-by-day, hour-by-hour process. But as we talk right now, both teams are in really good shape,” he said. “We feel really confident about getting to Thursday and kicking off at 2 o’clock central.”

In the days leading to kick-off, there’s one thing you don’t need reminding: to have fun. “Enjoy yourself, it’s a great city to come to a bowl game,” said Ivey.

Ramsey said they’re down to about 1500 tickets left. They expect a sellout. He also said we’re going to see lots of orange and white with ticket sales indicating a heavy Vols crowd.

Remember, the bowl game will follow Nissan Stadium’s COVID protocols, which means there’s no proof of vaccination required to get in and no mask mandate inside. You can review other important bowl game information, here. If you want to find hotel rooms and rates, head to visitmusiccity.com.