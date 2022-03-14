KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols are Indy-bound. The Tennessee men’s basketball team will begin its NCAA Tournament run in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The Vols landed a No. 3 seed in the South region. They’ll face No. 14 seed Longwood at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

If you’re planning on driving to the game, it’ll take you a little more than five hours on the road.

“Thursday is going to be a really fun day to kick off the NCAA Tournament here in Indianapolis. We’ve got a lot of St. Patrick’s Day festivities and then of course basketball happening inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the epicenter of Indianapolis,” said Nate Swick, with Visit Indy.

If you’re planning a trip, Swick says hotel rooms are available, but you’ll want to act fast.

“Actually you can still get a hotel in downtown Indiana at a couple different properties for about that 200 dollar rate. They’re not too bad yet, they’re definitely trending upward even as the day goes on. You can still snag some hotels downtown and definitely in our outside of the main core for around that 200, 300 dollar rate,” he said.

Another tip from tourism officials: park and walk. Swick says they’ve got a good number of garages downtown and 73,000+ parking spots in the city.

“It might even behoove you to park over on Massachusetts Avenue, or in the Fountain Square neighborhood, those are kind of our cultural districts where you’ll be doing a lot of the eating and drinking. And just walk downtown to the games, it’s really just a 10 to 15 minute walk. I think parking in some of those more niche neighborhoods might be the move,” he said.

Tennessee and Longwood will face of at 2:45 on Thursday.