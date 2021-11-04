KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A proposed footbridge in the Gibbs community would be named in honor of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. The East Tennessee native was one of last U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan.

Knox County leaders plan to announce Nov. 8 that they are applying for a grant to build a pedestrian bridge in the Gibbs community that will be named for Knauss, who attended Gibbs schools. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett, Knox County Commission Chair Richie Beeler and other officials will lead the presentation at Gibbs High School on Monday.

That ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Gibbs High School’s JROTC will present the colors and the school’s choir will sing the National Anthem, according to a press release. WATE 6 will livestream the announcement.

Members of the public are invited to attend this event. In order to meet the grant requirements, a public comment meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 in the high school auditorium.

Knauss was a Knoxville native and graduated from Gibbs High School in 2016. He was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. A memorial service was held at the school on Sept. 16 ahead of his interment at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to show the correct time of the public meeting.