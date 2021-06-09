Gibson Garage opens in the heart of Music City

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following a lengthy interrogation and confession, Joseph Daniels told detectives he buried his five-year-old son, Joe Clyde, in a large field, placing grass over his body, a sergeant testified Wednesday morning.

Detective Trevor Daniel, a sergeant with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dickson County Sheriff's Office, took the stand on day six of the trial for Joseph Daniels. He recalled initially speaking with the suspect on the morning of April 4, 2018 after he reported his son, known as "Baby Joe," missing from the family's home on Garners Creek Road.