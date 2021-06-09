NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You can experience the ultimate guitar experience in the heart of Music City. The iconic Gibson Brand is opening Gibson Garage.
The more than 8,000 square foot space is a must-see destination in Nashville whether you’re a professional musician or simply a music fan.
We talked to Gibson Brand’s CEO about their mission behind this location and what they have to offer.
Gibson Garage opens in the heart of Music City
