Gift of archery getting kids excited about scouting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local Boy Scout district is grateful for a gift that is getting kids excited about scouting. That gift is archery equipment from the Sertoma Center, and it’s more than just a chance to hit a target.

The equipment offers the opportunity to try something new in addition to getting kids interested in Boy Scouts. “One of the things that we try to do and it’s especially near to my heart is to introduce students to things they haven’t tried before things that they may never get an opportunity to try outside of scouting. So archery is one of those things,” says Anthony Ingram, district director for Mt. Cammerer District.

It has been a challenge to introduce children to archery safely. Before, students had to go to camp to try out the sport. With the new equipment, scouting officials are able to bring the sport to kids no matter where they are.

The grant from Sertoma also provided the money to buy two inflatable BB gun ranges.