KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With over 50 stores nationwide, Gigi’s Cupcakes has announced the opening day for their new location in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Gigi’s got its’ start 12 years ago in Nashville. The franchise is known for their tall signature swirl of icing and seasonal decorations on top of their cupcakes. The aim to make every cupcake “Instagram ready.” Each location is locally owned in efforts to bring a local, unique feel to each store.

Gigi’s Cupcakes will be located at the Tanger Outlet Malls in Suite 1170. The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on May 6.

Several promotions and free tasty treats will be available for guests to try at the new location.