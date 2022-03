KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians were able to dish out an early assist to Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper this week as her team prepared for the NCAA Tournament.

After mentioning in a press conference that Girl Scout cookies are a lucky charm of sorts come tournament time, eight Girl Scouts brought a few boxes of ‘good luck’ cookies to distribute after practice Thursday.

Back row from left, Maudeeya Hines of Troop 20411 and a second-grader at Sunnyview Primary School; Milaya Hines of Troop 20411 and a fourth-grader Chilhowee Intermediate School; Coach Kellie Harper; Kailyn Tapp of Troop 22061 and a fourth-grader at Karns Elementary School; as well as, front row from left, Annabelle Strachan of Troop 22044 and a first-grader at Amherst Elementary School; Claire Leyman of Troop 22044 and a first-grader at Karns Elementary School; Kendall Tapp of Troop 22044 and a first-grader at Karns Elementary School; Millie Newman of Troop 22044 and a kindergartener in home school; and Fiona Gaffney of Troop 22044 and a first-grader at Karns Elementary School. Source: Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians

