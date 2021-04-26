Girl Scouts hosting drive-thru last call for cookies at West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s coming down to cookie crunch time.

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians are hosting a drive-thru event to sell their final boxes of unsold cookies in East Tennessee. The Girl Scout Cookies booth will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the West Town Mall parking lot.

Girl Scouts will be on hand during the drive-thru booth to fill orders. You can pay by cash or credit card.

Cookie sales are down 30% and the nonprofit has about 100,000 boxes of cookies left.

“Two cookie seasons in 2020 and 2021 have now been impacted by the pandemic, but these young entrepreneurs have persevered and learned valuable life and business lessons,” Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, said. “This event is not only a last call to stock your freezer full of Thin Mints and Samoas. It’s also a great opportunity to support the leadership activities and programs that the girls participate in for the rest of the year.”

Available cookies include Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastic. Customers can pay by cash or credit card and even donate a box to local health care workers and first responders.

The drive-thru booth will be at the corner of Kingston Pike and Morrell Road in the mall parking lot.

“While this hasn’t been a normal cookie season for us, we’re grateful the community continues to show up and support these young girls,” Fugate said. “Girl Scout Cookies taste a little sweeter when you know you’ve supported the future of female leadership in East Tennessee.”