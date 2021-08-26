Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians honor Dr. Avice Reid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A girl scout, former troop leader, and community leader was honored on Thursday by the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

Dr. Avice Reid was the guest of honor at the East Tennessee Region Trefoil Society Luncheon.

She retired from the Knoxville Government in February of 2020 after serving the city for 12 years. She grew up in the scouts and credits her success in school and work to life lessons learned when she was a young girl.

“Every time you work on a bade, it not only taught you a skill, but it translated into something you could use lifelong. I learned so many attributes in scouting that have served me well in my professional life,” Dr. Avice Reid said.

Reid’s daughters also went through scouts and her granddaughter is currently a Brownie Scoutt, something she’s incredibly proud of. Despite her retirement she stays very active in the community serving on the leadership Knoxville and YWCA boards.