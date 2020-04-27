Girls on the Run hosting virtual 5K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Girls on the Run announced Monday they are switching to hold virtual events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit is hosting a virtual 5K. Rather than all running together, girls will participate on their own, in their own home and in their own amount of time, during the month of May.

The executive director says through this event and others, the group is working, “to offer our girls and community a break from the fear and uncertainty they may be feeling.”

Girls on the Run of Greater Knoxville is a nonprofit offering programs to help strengthen third- through eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional, and physical skills.

