‘Glad that it’s over:’ Knox County parents, students reflect on year unlike any other

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A school year unlike any other is now finally over in Knox County.

The district had its last day of school on Tuesday marking the end of a full year of learning during the pandemic.

“Relieved. It’s been hectic,” Raymond Donahue, the great-grandfather of a Knox County student, said.

“Glad that it’s over. Glad they get a kind of break, and hopefully things look like they might be going back to normal, and they can have some playdates and friends over and a little bit more fun summer than last year,” Jenny Murphy, parent to a Knox County student, said.

The year has been one of complete learning changes for students.

Students Cort and Evelyn Murphy said the biggest difference was how they learned.

“That you had to learn virtual and wear a mask,” Cort said.

“Mostly on my social studies, one of them was online, one of them was on paper. And mostly my reading was on total computers,” Evelyn said.

Families had to adapt and face problems they hadn’t seen before.

“There’s been some challenges, but we’ve stuck together as a family and pushed through,” Jenny Murphy said.

“We just made it through didn’t we? Once we got used to it, it wasn’t a big deal, but that first couple of days was harrowing,” Amy Hollifield, the great-aunt of a KCS student, said.

Now they’re all hopeful for normalcy.

“I hope it goes back to what it was a year ago. We went to school every day. We had a plan; you had to follow it, but this year … had to be different,” Donahue said.