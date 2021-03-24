Glenn “Kane” Jacobs named to WWE Hall of Fame 2021 class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kane, the wrestling alter-ego of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, will be inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame this year.

Jacobs first joined the WWE in 1995, playing various characters before taking on the moniker ‘Kane’ in 1997. Kane went on to take home three world championships and 12 world tag team championships while becoming one of wrestling’s most popular stars.

The Undertaker, Kane’s former nemesis turned ring partner, broke the news to Jacobs on Wednesday’s episode of the WWE podcast, ‘The Bump.’

Jacobs announced a run to be Knox County Mayor in April 2017, pledging to keep taxes low and work closely with the Knox County School Board.

He defeated two Knox County commissioners by fewer than 25 votes to win the Republican nomination and was elected Knox County mayor in August 2018.

Jacobs announced on March 22 he will seek re-election in 2022.

He has reprised his role as Kane several times while serving as Knox County mayor. Jacobs briefly held the WWE 24/7 Championship belt when the Monday Night Raw series came to Knoxville in 2019 and appeared on Friday Night Smackdown several months later.

Earlier this year, he extended his record for most appearances at the WWE Royal Rumble and donated his appearance fee to the Applied Technology Scholarship Fund for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology- Knoxville.

The WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021 will be enshrined alongside the 2020 class at a ceremony on April 6. It will be streamed on Peacock and the WWE Network.