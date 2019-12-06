Glow Sky Lounge & Bar to reopen

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sevierville business is reopening this week after being padlocked and declared a public nuisance.

Just last month, Glow Sky Lounge and Bar was ordered to close its doors. Neighbors saying they’d complained for over a year, with the venue causing higher traffic, excessive noise and more crime.

RELATED: Formerly shuttered bar will be allowed to reopen in 25 days after meeting with city of Sevierville

The lounge officially reopening on Wednesday – with some restrictions.

The owners also agreed to obtain a new beer license before they sell beer.

They can also get in trouble if someone is found with drugs on their property.

The owners have to make sure there aren’t any instances of drunkenness, quarreling, trespassing, unlawful parking, or any other breaches of the peace.

Also – they can’t be open past midnight.

RELATED: Residents say Sevierville bar padlocked by police brought crime into neighborhood

LATEST STORIES