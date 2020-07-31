Going batty? Knox County animal control companies seeing increase in bat colonies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As if 2020 hasn’t driven many batty, a local wildlife company says they are receiving a number of calls for bats taking over homes’ attic spaces.

Alpha Wildlife says several colonies of the winged mammals have been found recently in attics in and around Knoxville. While they aren’t normally aggressive animals, their droppings can quickly become a problem.

“They normally stay in a dormant state until (temperatures are) above 50 (degrees),” Brandon Majors, a wildlife control operator with Alpha Wildlife, said. “Below that they stay dormant. This time of year weather is really warm and they are having pups out and about.”

Majors says that bats are federally protected so it’s not a good idea to try and remove them yourself. Professional animal control companies work alongside the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to safely and legally remove them.

