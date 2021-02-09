‘Going the extra mile’: Work by Loudon County deputy, dispatcher reunites family with missing Kentucky man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An 83-year-old Kentucky man was found more than 200 miles from his home thanks to a Loudon County Sheriff’s deputy and an E-911 dispatcher.

Jon Steven Mirilovich, a former University of Kentucky and NC State offensive coordinator was reported missing Monday.

Deputy Austin Parton stopped Mirilovich for reckless manner around midnight on Interstate 75 while driving home after just completing his shift. Dispatcher Sue Everett relayed the missing person report out of Versailles, Kentucky, to Parton.

The Sheriff’s Office praised Parton and Everett for “going the extra mile” at the end of a shift.

“Thanks to the dedicated work of both Deputy Parton and Communications Dispatcher Everett, Mirilovich was transported to safety and arrangements made with his family for his safe return home,” a Sheriff’s Office Facebook message about the event states.

“Excellent work, Austin and Sue. You’re both proof that we make positive impacts on lives all over this country and not just here at home.”