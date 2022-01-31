KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Athletics Department is sending out an advisory for fans planning to attend the Lady Vols basketball game on Monday.

The university is advising fans coming to watch the 7th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols take on the Arkansas Razorbacks that Cumberland Avenue is closed due to a water main break.

Those attending the game should arrive at Thompson-Boling Arena via Neyland Drive or Volunteer Boulevard.

Work continues on a section of Cumberland Avenue, between 11th Street and 16th Street, to repair the main break that occurred Sunday. The break was reported between Circle Drive and Phillip Fulmer Way around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Lady Vols look get back on track the Auburn Tigers handed them their first SEC loss of the season. Tennessee boasts an overall record of 18-2. It’s their best start to a season since Tennessee last advanced to the Final Four and won the national championship in 2007-2008.