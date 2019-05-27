Gold Star Mother remembers Marine son on Memorial Day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE ) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Memorial Day isn't an easy holiday for the parents and family members of a military member killed in action. It's a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by their loved on to serve and protect their country.

For Bernie Koprince, that moment came in December 2006 when she "joined a group she knew nothing about," Gold Star Families. They are the relatives of military members killed in action.

Koprince's son, Wiliam Craig Koprince Jr. was a Lance Corporal in the Marines, nearly four years into serving, he was stationed in Hobaneng, Iraq. They spoke as often as he could, she said, not about his day-to-day, but about what he was hoping he would be able to do after the Marines; like going back to school and visiting family in Maryville.

"The proudest moment he said to me was that it wouldn't be Christmas until he was home," said Koprince.

After high school, Billy was unsure of what he wanted to do, but Koprince said he knew "he wanted to be the best" and to him, the best meant the Marines.

He joined the military at 20 years old, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, also military.

In December 2006, Koprince received a phone call from the Marines. They told her they needed to speak to her, and her husband, in person. She said she knew immediately.

"When the Marines walked into that room and the gentleman with the white glove on put out his hand to shake my hand... and it was all wet. I said, 'This is not good news.' And he said, 'On behalf of the President of the United States I regret to inform you that your son has been killed in action'... tough words... tough words," said Koprince.

That moment when she learned her son was killed in action, she says, she remembers most on holidays, birthdays, family events, like Memorial Day, like it happened yesterday.

"I'm very, very proud of my son. I'm very proud of those that he served with and how they remember my son and the stories they tell me, those are precious. I am thankful for a nation that wants to honor my son," said Koprince.

Billy has a memorial highway named in his honor and his name is engraved on the East Tennessee Veteran's Memorial. Koprince says those memorials are important reminders, not just about her son's life and sacrifice, but about the cost of freedom.

"There's a cost to your freedom. You don't like what's happening in Congress, you don't like the President. But you wouldn't be able to sit there and say those words and think those thoughts if it wasn't for people like my son, and veterans," said Koprince.

Koprince says Billy's legacy will live on through his nephew, his namesake, Billy. She says although the two never met, Billy knows his Uncle Billy is a hero.