KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Golfers from around the area hitting the links earlier Friday to benefit the O’Connor Senior Center.

The 15th annual Golf Classic hosted 80 golfers taking part at Three Ridges Golf Course.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Bo Williams, Matt Hinkin, Ken Weathers and Justin Kiefer were all out at the Classic on Friday to support the senior center.

All the funds raised goes toward the center – back into programs benefiting the men and women in the community, age 50 and older.