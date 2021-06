KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Good Samaritan at a Corryton restaurant picked up the check for a group of law enforcement on Friday. According to a social media post by Twisters Shakes and Sundaes, the customer picked up the more than $500 tab for the group at their Washington Pike location.

“We love our law enforcement customers and thank them for putting their lives on the line for us,” the post said.