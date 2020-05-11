Goodwill restarts certified nurses assistant training program, among other vocational educational classes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As Tennessee begins to slowly lift the Safer at Home order, an in-person vocational education class operated by Goodwill Industries has resumed in Knoxville.

WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer Reporter Don Dare says students in the certified nurses assistant program are pleased to be back in school.

Melissa Brogger, a registered nurse, is back in the classroom teaching the certified nursing assistant training program at Goodwill.

The six-week CNA class is one of three different vocational training courses offered by Goodwill at its Knoxville headquarters.

These students had almost completed the course work when classes ended six weeks ago, and no online training was offered for completion.

They’re glad to be back, and soon they’ll be taking their final exams.

“It was challenging, I have three boys at home so they’re out of school. I was out of school, so I was home with the kids. It was great, family time, but it was a struggle also.” Tiffany Parton, student

“I hope I’ll be working soon after I take my boards as soon as I get my test results back that I passed. Then, I can start working.” Rebecca Pittman, student

Andrew Gentry is enrolled in Goodwill’s good tech program. He wants a career in IT, and being back in the classroom meas his temporary vacation at home, is over.

Upon completion of his training, a real job is a possibility in the near future.

“The technical industry is just as lively as the health industry is. They’re both necessary for daily life, today. So, this is a way for companies to get new employees.” Andrew Gentry, student

The retail store is what funds Goodwill’s job training. Here some gently used clothing, shoes, household goods and furniture are offered at deep discounts.

The store opened last week as Stay at Home orders were lifted, and also back in business full-time is Goodwill’s donation center.

Many of the items dropped off are offered online, that service never slowed down.

“This is how we survive. We survive off material donations that we get in. The money that comes in from the store sales pays for our job training programs.” Karen Conley, Goodwill Industries

With the focus on how easily COVID-19 can be spread, store workers follow strict cleanliness practices, and customers are also directed on how to keep themselves safe. For employees they’re happy to be back at work.

“The main thing was not being here, not seeing the customers and another thing sitting at home.” Pay Wheeler, store worker

The life-changing opportunities for these future CNA students lie ahead, their final clinical exams are later this week, with graduation the next.

Goodwill Industries operates 29 stores in 15 East Tennessee counties, and the job training programs serve over 4,000 people a year.

So, Goodwill is understandably relieved that its retail store is open again to thousands of people who depend on it.