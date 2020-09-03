GOP to keep Mannis on the November ballot in 43-18 vote

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The GOP held a conference call to discuss and make a decision regarding the State House District 18 Republican primary.

Gina Oster wrote a letter to the GOP chariman Scott Golden saying that the primary was “decided by 99 votes to the benefit of Mr. Mannis.” Oster went on to allege that Mannis’ campaign actively solicited Democratic voters to vote in the Republican primary.

Legal counsel for Eddie Mannis released the following statement on those allegations:

“The Mannis campaign worked diligently and effectively throughout the primary election to convince voters that their candidate was, and is, the best choice for district 18. Mr. Mannis is a person of impeccable integrity and at no point during his campaign did his campaign directly solicit democrat voters to cross over, even though doing so does not violate Tennessee’s election law in any manner. This implication is ridiculous and is a sour grape approach after the Republicans in district 18 have cast their vote in the August primary. Mr. Mannis, the duly elected Republican nominee for the Tennessee House of Representatives, District 18, will continue to stay focused on winning in the November General Election and then honorably serve his constituents in an effort to solve the problems so many Knox County families face daily. – Billy Stokes, Legal Representative to Eddie Mannis for State House, District 18.”

The GOP allowed both Oster and Mannis five minutes to plead their case. A lengthy discussion was then held by members of State Executive Committee.

The GOP ultimately voting to keep Eddie Mannis on the ballot in November in a 43-18 vote.