Gospel community event seeks to bring healing to Knoxville

The Rev. Bernice King, daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and CEO of The King Center in Atlanta, speaks in front of her father’s birth home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Bernice King will be at Overcoming Believers Church on Tuesday, June 29, as part of a panel discussion on violence in Knoxville. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback)

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — Christian leaders from across the country are coming to town to build communication, prevent further violence through healing, and find ways to create and sustain hope, according to the Gospel. Building Bridges is being held from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman St.

Local radio Hallerin Hilton Hill will moderate the panel of Christian leaders coming, including A.R. Bernard, pastor of the Christian Cultural Center Megachurch in New York; Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King; and CeCe Winans, co-pastor of Nashville Life Church.

“Psalms 133 tells us that God only blesses where there is unity. If we have ever needed unity before, this is definitely the time,” Pastor Daryl Arnold of Overcoming Believers Church said. “We believe that Knoxville can be a template and an example to all cities that we can be united and model the ministry of reconciliation.”

All East Tennesseans who are seeking or struggling to follow God’s lead, as well as community and faith leaders, are invited to come to the panel discussion.

“In a climate of political and social unrest that mirrors the 1960s, it is time for voices of reason that seek to move us from blame to solutions. Where does reconciliation and healing begin? With a conversation,” Bernard said.

Rev. Scott Jackson of New Life Gathering Church and Pastor Arnold helped initiate the event.

“How do we inspire people to keep believing not only in God but in each other and the possibility of better days?” Rev. Jackson shared. “This is the beginning of the conversation, and after hearing from incredible people who have been building bridges in some of America’s largest cities, I feel like people here are going to walk away realizing they are able to build bridges, not walls.”

Seating is limited and masks are required. The discussion will also be shown online at www.facebook.com/OvercomingBelieversChurch.