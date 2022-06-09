KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Soaky Mountain Water Park is rewarding hard work and good grades Friday, June 10.

Students from kindergarten to post-graduate can bring in their report cards on Friday. If the person has at least one A or the equivalent, they’ll receive a free admission into the water park for the day.

Participants are required to bring a printed or online report card from the last semester and present it at the ticket counter.

“There’s so much to do at Soaky Mountain Water Park, and what better way to celebrate the end of the school year then coming out and visiting and enjoying your day with friends and family—and celebrating those A’s,” said Nikki Harrell with Soaky Mountain.

Soaky Mountain plans to host a Report Card Day at least once a year.