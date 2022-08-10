KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The demand for local meat is strong according to the University of Tennessee, however, many cattle producers have a range of questions about how to sell their meat directly to the people who want it.

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is eager to give answers.

“We continue to receive questions on a regular basis from cattle producers wanting to know about the regulatory requirements for selling meat, how to know when cattle are ready to produce quality meat products, how to market meat and more,” says Megan Bruch Leffew, marketing specialist with the UT Center for Profitable Agriculture. “With encouragement and help from local UT Extension agents who have also been receiving a lot of questions, we have put together a day-long workshop to address many of these questions.”

In August, speakers from UT Extension, the Tennessee Beef Industry Council and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture will hold two day-long workshops for those interested in learning more about directly marketing beef to consumers.

The workshop, Pasture to Plate: Considerations for Direct-to-Consumer Beef Sales, will cover topics from regulations for marketing live animals for custom-exempt processing and meat, finishing cattle effectively, how to pencil out your potential for profit, what producers need to know about meat quality, how much meat to expect and tips for working with processors. In addition, marketing resources and assistance will be available.

The first workshop is in Columbia, Tenn. on August 17 from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. CDT at the W.P Ridley 4-H Center. The second takes place on August 25 in Greeneville, Tenn. from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT at the Clyde Austin 4-H Center. Registration is required five business days in advance of each workshop. The registration fee is $30 per person. Lunch will be provided. Registration can be completed online at https://tiny.utk.edu/DTCBeef.