Gov. Lee, ImmunizeTN urge parents to keep children’s immunizations up to date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee is encouraging parents to make sure their children are up to date on immunizations from crippling diseases as part of Immunization Awareness Month across the state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many children are not seeing their health care providers for annual checkups or routine immunizations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing April 2019 to April 2020, there was a 43% decrease in immunizations for Tennessee children, leaving tens of thousands of them vulnerable to preventable diseases.

The CDC estimates that the vaccination of children born in the United States between 1994 and 2018 has prevented 419 million illnesses, 936,000 deaths, and $1.9 trillion in total societal costs.

ImmunizeTN, a statewide coalition of more than 100 public health workers, physicians, nurses, policymakers, and other stakeholders, says as communities prepare to reopen schools maintaining and reinitiating routine vaccinations are essential for protecting students, teachers, and communities. Babies, children, adolescents, and adults, including pregnant women, are now protected from 27 diseases because of immunizations.

“During this unprecedented time when everyone is focused on staying healthy, it is important to remember that immunizations are critical, not just for infants and children, but for everyone,” Dr. Dorothy Sinard, a pediatrician and co-chair of ImmunizeTN, said. “Now more than ever it is crucial to stay up to date on recommended vaccines, which includes a flu shot with fall and winter just around the corner.

“Please talk to your doctor, nurse or other health care professional to ensure everyone in your family is up to date on recommended vaccines.”

