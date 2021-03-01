Gov. Lee, Mayor Kincannon, Rep. Burchett to attend groundbreaking ceremony for 4th Purpose housing site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several state and local officials will attend a groundbreaking ceremony for an affordable housing site for offenders who have left incarceration.

Along with the 4th Purpose Foundation, Gov. Bill Lee will join Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville), and several others as they break ground on Dogan-Gaither Flats, which is an affordable and workforce empowerment housing option for ex-offenders.

The groundbreaking ceremony is at 1 p.m. Friday along Jessamine Street in East Knoxville.

Dogan-Gaither Flats, at the site of the former Dogan-Gaither Motor Court, will provide housing, counseling, accountability, work placement, and transitional skills training to males returning to Knoxville from incarceration.

4th Purpose Foundation was founded by Josh Smith, a Knoxville resident and former CEO of Master Service Companies, based on his own experience in federal prison before starting and ultimately selling his companies.