MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee visited DENSO’s new technical training center in Maryville on Friday.
The center is part of DENSO’s $1 billion investment into Maryville.
The governor toured a new classroom and several new labs. The new labs are part of new training methods for existing DENSO staff; giving employees a chance to learn new technology and move to different jobs in the plant.
Lee also played a game of Connect Four against “Henry” the robot, who even seemed to taunt the governor.
The new center is set to open and be fully operational on Feb. 7.
LATEST STORIES
- Sudden launch of tobacco buying age change catches retailers off guard
- Knox Co. Mayor Jacobs calls special commission meeting on TVA Tower move
- Congressman: Impeachment articles won’t go to Senate until GOP promises fair trial
- Gov. Lee tours new DENSO facility
- CHOW WITH CHELSEA: Smoky Mountain Corn Chowder