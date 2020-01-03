Gov. Lee tours new DENSO facility

TN Gov. Bill Lee visits the new DENSO facility in Maryville on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (Photo: WATE)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee visited DENSO’s new technical training center in Maryville on Friday.

The center is part of DENSO’s $1 billion investment into Maryville.

The governor toured a new classroom and several new labs. The new labs are part of new training methods for existing DENSO staff; giving employees a chance to learn new technology and move to different jobs in the plant.

Lee also played a game of Connect Four against “Henry” the robot, who even seemed to taunt the governor.

The new center is set to open and be fully operational on Feb. 7.

