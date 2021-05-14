Gov. Lee visits Oak Ridge High School

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday, Governor Bill Lee made a stop at Oak Ridge High School.

This is the second school visit in the East Tennessee area after the Governor’s visit to Morristown where he spoke to a high school leadership class.

Yesterday Gov. Lee announced a new partnership to help fight human trafficking with Tim Tebow and other related foundations.

Lee recently spoke of his want for federal investments in infrastructure. This comes as infrastructure issues are coming to the forefront after inspectors discovered a crack in the I-40 bridge and the American Road and Transportation Builders Association says over 800 bridges in Tennessee are structurally deficient.