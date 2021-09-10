Government, business leader lunch kick starts Tennessee Valley Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Fair kicked off Friday with the annual government officials and business leaders luncheon. The lunch is meant to get everyone excited about the week ahead.

After being canceled in 2020, those with the fair said they are excited to have a new outlook and try new things. Some of those new things: the butterfly exhibit and new competitions, including an axe throwing contest.

Many of the old favorites are set to return as well.

“We’ve got the same old great fair attractions everyone loves,” Kristen Bright with the Tennessee Valley Fair said. “Great music. Great food. Great rides with even more new things happening. We’ve got some fun new things happening like I said, so, we’re really excited to kick off this year.”

There is another new event businesses in Knoxville can participate in: best donuts.