KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee invites all Tennesseans to watch a live presentation of the new student-based funding known as the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement formula.

The presentation will be Thursday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. CT. You can access the live stream here.

“Thousands of Tennessee parents, students, teachers, and administrators have contributed to our new student-centered funding formula, and we invite them to join as we introduce the plan in detail,” said Gov. Lee. “In the coming weeks, I look forward to working with our partners in the General Assembly to pass this important legislation and improve the way Tennessee funds public education for the first time in over 30 years.”

The Department of Education and the general assembly convened 18 funding subcommittees, organized a legislative steering committee, and provided over 1,000 opportunities for the public to engage, including 16 public town halls and local match conversations across the state to discuss the new formula.

Gov. Lee says that this is not another attempt at school vouchers.

To learn more about student-based funding, Tennessee’s recent public engagement process and subcommittee recommendations, and to access additional resources, visit the Department of Education’s website.