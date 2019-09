KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The South Knoxville Alliance and Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding are partnering up to bring you an event for the for the books: “Running with the Goats.“

This fundraiser will allow you to run across empty fields full of hungry goats, completing obstacles as you race to the finish line.

Tickets are on sale now, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding.