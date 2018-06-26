Graduate describes living in former Knoxville High School Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joanne Humphrey sat down at the piano, playing a few tunes during her welcome party Monday afternoon. [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Historic Knoxville High School has been reborn as a senior living facility. Now coming full circle, there's a graduate of the school living there.

Joanne Humphrey sat down at the piano, playing a few tunes during her welcome party Monday afternoon. Humphrey says while the inside of the school is unrecognizable, she's glad the redevelopment was able to save the building.

She explained what it was like to live in her old school.

"I think it's wonderful because I always thought it was a beautiful building anyway, you know, and now, of course, since they fixed it up, it's great," said Humphrey.

Humphrey's room used to be a classroom. She says that's a bit odd, but she says the developers have done a wonderful job on the restoration.