Grainger County has a night of alleged shootings

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - It was a night of alleged gun violence in Grainger County after two known shootings.

According to Grainger County Sheriff Harville, deputies responded to an alleged shooting on Owl Hole Gap Road where one man stated that a car pulled up and brandished a gun and another man pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

The sheriff saying to his knowledge, no one was injured in that shooting.

However, Sheriff Harville said they did have a shooting victim show up at one of their hospitals, but that shooting, they've recently found out, happened outside of their jurisdiction.

There is no information on that shooting, he said.

