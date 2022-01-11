BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — The adult son of a Grainger County couple is facing a pair of attempted first-degree murder charges after he shot them while they were watching a movie at home.

Emergency dispatch received a call around 1:45 p.m. Jan. 5 from a neighbor on Newman Hollow Road saying that she heard her neighbor screaming “Dustin had shot them,” according to the Grainger County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded before 2 p.m. to the 500 block of Newman Hollow Road and found Dustin Frye, 32, hiding behind a stove under a carport at the home.

His parents were found with gunshot wounds. Both said they were shot by Dustin with a handgun. Both were transported to UT Medical Center.

The Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating. Frye was taken into custody and his bond was set at $500,000.