KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, Grainger County Schools announced the death of superintendent Dr. James Atkins.

Atkins died on Sunday, March 27, at the age of 59, the school system said on social media.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. James Atkins, Superintendent of Grainger County Schools. He will be missed more than words can express. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.” Grainger County Schools announce death of Dr. James Atkins

A graveside service will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Atkins Cemetery in Broken Valley, according to his obituary. The cemetery is located off Rock Haven Road.