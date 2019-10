KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Thursday, the grand opening of a major expansion of a Knox County Park happened in South Knoxville.

The I.C. King Park is now 10 acres larger.

The new portion of the park is located just south of Mount Olive Elementary School, offering even more beautiful green space to enjoy in the area.

The expansion also includes a 2-acre dog park, a playground, a picnic pavilion and a trail that connects the expansion to the existing I.C. King Trail system, with plans for more.