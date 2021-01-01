Grandmother unable to attend wedding gets a surprise at Morning Pointe of Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The pandemic did not stop one 92-year-old woman from experiencing a wedding-related surprise this week.

A resident at Morning Pointe of Powell, Mary Ellen Whitaker was unable to make it to her youngest grandson’s wedding on December 30th in Townsend.

Since she couldn’t attend, her grandson Trevor Freeman and his bride, Haleigh, brought the wedding to her.

She rejoiced in the surprise and was able to speak to the newlyweds from a safe distance.

“I cry more when I’m happy than I do when I’m sad,” Mary Ellen told WATE 6 On Your Side. “I think you men do, too.”

Staff at Morning Pointe tell su Mary Ellen moved into her apartment last year and they couldn’t wait to see the smile on her face for the surprise.