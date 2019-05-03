Grant announced to protect historic weather kiosk in downtown Knoxville

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Heritage Funding Program has announced a grant intended to protect the last remaining U.S. Weather Bureau kiosk in the nation, which is located in downtown Knoxville.

The kiosk is located at the corner of Clinch and Market streets just outside the East Tennessee History Center.

The kiosk was built in 1912 next to what was then the "old post office" and Custom House, which was Knoxville's first federal building.

Before radio, the U.S. Weather Bureau, which has now become the National Weather Service, erected kiosks in larger cities to distribute weather data and forecasts, as well as other significant news such as World War I battles and casualties. Around 100 were placed around the country.

The kiosks had weather instruments behind a glass window that displayed temperature, relative humidity and rainfall information. The other three sides were bulletin boards where the weather forecast, climatic charts, weather maps and other items would be displayed.

Knoxville's became a gathering place for people to discuss weather, local and national events, and to pass the time of day.

By the early 30s, radio and other new inventions had made the kiosks obsolete. The Knoxville kiosk was moved to the old Greenwood Cemetery where it was used to post notices about upcoming funerals.

In 2007, efforts were made to bring it back to its original home in time for the grand opening of an expansion of the East Tennessee History Center. It is now the only remaining kiosk in its original location.

The grant will be used to enhance the restored kiosk and help with things such as building a website about the kiosk's history and the history of weather forecasting in East Tennessee.