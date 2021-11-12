KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Grant Maloy Smith’s ‘Man of Steel’ is New Theme Song for National Veterans Foundation.

Smith, who is known for his top 10 Billboard-charting album “Dust Bowl – American Stories,” was inspired to write “Man of Steel” following a chance encounter with a wounded warrior at an airport. “Man of Steel” is sung from the perspective of a soldier who longs to continue serving with his fellow troops, in spite of being sent home severely wounded.

“Man of Steel” can be seen at NVF.org and is available for download through iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and other digital outlets. More information is available at grant-maloy-smith.com.