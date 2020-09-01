Grant to help restore historic Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A piece of Knoxville history that’s been here for more than two centuries will soon be restored.

The Craighead-Jackson House was built around 1818 is one of the oldest houses in Downtown Knoxville that’s still in its original location.

It is adjacent to the Blount Mansion at the intersection of State Street and Hill Avenue.

A $75K grant from the Boyd Foundation will fund repairs to the 201-year-old home, so it can once again receive visitors.

Some of the changes that will be made possible with the grant money: The windows and paint will be restored, a restroom will be added and the building will become ADA accessible.

Latest Stories