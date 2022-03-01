KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than a dozen Tennessee county jails have received grants to help make improvements aiding inmates to succeed after release.

Governor Bill Lee’s “Re-Entry Success Act of 2021,” made Evidence-Based Programming grants available through the Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP) in the Department of Finance and Administration. For the current fiscal year, $5 million was provided for the program and Lee has proposed an additional $25 million for the fiscal year 2023.

The county governments that operate local jails were required to meet specific criteria to create or enhance inmate programming and selected one or more evidence-based programs from the Pew Clearinghouse to receive a grant.

The Evidence-Based Jail Programming grant project funds programs to:

Address substance abuse, mental or behavioral health needs.

Provide education, including adult basic education or post-secondary level courses, career and technical education.

Teach critical life and relationship skills, such as parenting classes.

Grants have been awarded to the following county governments:

Bradley County

Claiborne County

Cocke County

Dyer County

Hamilton County

Haywood County

Henderson County

Johnson County

Lawrence County

Madison County

Obion County

Polk County

Putnam County

Rhea County

Rutherford County

Shelby County

Sullivan County

Warren County

OCJP is a strategic planning agency that secures, distributes, and manages federal and state funds for Tennessee, including Victims of Crime Assistance (VOCA) funds and STOP Violence Against Women Program (STOP) funds.