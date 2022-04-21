KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Animal shelters in Tennessee can now apply for funding to provide low-cost spay and neuter services.

The funds come from Tennessee’s specialty license plate Animal Friendly – Spay and Neuter Saves Lives and the grants will be given out by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) Animal Health Division.

(Photo via Dept. of Ag.)

The grants are open to government-run shelters and non-profit organizations in Tennessee that provide low-cost spay and neuter services. The grants will help cover the cost of the procedure. The number of funds given will be based on the number of animals and counties the shelter serves. In addition, shelters serving economically distressed counties are prioritized.

“In addition to preventing more litters of unwanted dogs and cats, spaying and neutering your pets can help protect them against some health issues,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “The grants also help shelters in Tennessee in reducing population and avoiding crowding.”

Groups can apply for the grants until May 13, 2022. Email animal.friendlygrants@tn.gov or call 615-837-5002 with questions.