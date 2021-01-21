Grassy Valley Baptist Church launches food pantry in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A church in West Knoxville is celebrating the first day of its new food pantry.

Grassy Valley Baptist Church pastor Mark Martin says it all started when a couple in the church approached him with the idea.

“A couple of months ago, we had a couple in our church that came forward and said they they felt a burden in their hearts that God was leading them to start this ministry,” Martin said. “So we decided to get behind them, to go forward with it and we put it in the budget and we started work about how can we do this and do it effectively.”

The church will start off by holding the pantry on the first and third Thursday of the month.

Pastor Martin tells us he hopes to do be able to hold the food pantry every week as the ministry grows. Donors call drop off both both perishable and nonperishable items.