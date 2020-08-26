Grayson Subaru gives $58K to Ijams as part of Share the Love initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ijams Nature Center received a check worth more than $58,000 from Grayson Subaru to benefit the preserve named for the dealership.

The local dealership and Subaru of America have helped Ijams clear about 5 acres on the 13.46-acre Grayson Subaru Preserve, and remove hundreds of pounds of trash and tires from what had become a dumpsite.

The donation will allow Ijams to add to the more than 200 native wetland plants and 300 native trees already planted at the nature preserve in South Knoxville. The staff plans to plant another 300 native trees this fall and winter.

The $58,761 is the largest check to date given by Grayson to Ijams as part of Subaru’s Share the Love event. The initiative allows local dealerships to chose a local charity and for each car sold, the dealership donates $250. Ijams has been Grayson’s choice each of the last three years.

“Being Grayson Subaru’s local hometown charity for the past three years has been a true honor,” Ijams Executive Director Amber Parker said. “It’s an amazing feeling to know that Grayson Subaru and members of this community place such a high value on nature and education.

“We are so thankful to Subaru of America and Grayson for allowing Ijams to be part of the Share the Love Event. These are uncertain times, and this remarkably generous gift underscores their commitment to making the world a better place.”

The property also features phenology plots that are being monitored by Ijams’ citizen science volunteers and the University of Tennessee Naturalist Club and is the site for an ongoing research project researching wetland pollinators.

“Presenting this check is one of the proudest moments of my career here,” Grayson sales manager Randy Carter said. “Subaru of America, Grayson Subaru and this community believe in Ijams Nature Center. Together, we’re building a place for the children of East Tennessee to explore, play and learn for years to come.”

